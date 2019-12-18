Home Sport Cricket

Visakhapatnam ODI: West Indies win toss, opt to field against India

West Indies, who hold a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, have made two changes in their playing XI from the team which won them the match in Chennai.

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. (Photo | ENS/BP Deepu)

By PTI

VISAKHAPATNAM: West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to field in the second ODI against India being played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

West Indies, who hold a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, have made two changes in their playing XI from the team which won them the match in Chennai. Evin Lewis and Khary Pierre were included in the XI in place of Sunil Ambris and Hayden Walsh Jr.

"Sometimes, you just want to see what you have to do. And night cricket, the balls come onto the bat better. (On last winning an ODI series against India in 2006) That's all in the past. At the end of the day, we have to deal with the present and that's an opportunity to win a series and do the basics right," said Pollard after winning the toss.

"We start 0 for 0 today. Two changes -- Evin Lewis comes in for Sunil Ambris, Khary Piere makes his debut for Hayden Walsh Jr.," he added.

"We wanted to field first. This is a ground where we have chased well. The pitch is better to play on than the last game. I think the dew was a massive factor in the last game. (Shimron)Hetmyer played brilliantly and (Shai)Hope as well," said India skipper Virat Kohli.

India have also made one change in their team. They have included right-arm pacer Shardul Thakur in place of all-rounder Shivam Dube.

"We need to be more brave and bring in the intensity to the game. It boils down to small things. Our overseas record has been better. Shivam Dube misses out and Shardul Thakur comes in," he added.

Playing XI: India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

West Indies: Shai Hope(w), Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Khary Pierre

