India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma breaks Sanath Jayasuriya's 22-year-old record

Rohit Sharma was the highest scorer in the 2019 World Cup and subsequently took to opening in Test cricket by storm.

India's Rohit Sharma raises his bat to celebrate his fifty. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

CUTTACK: Rohit Sharma on Sunday broke Sri Lanka great Sanath Jayasuriya's 22-year-old record for most runs in a calendar year by an opener across formats.

Rohit's ninth run in India's innings during the third ODI against the West Indies at the Barabati stadium here took his tally to 2,388 runs, which took him past Jayasuriya's 1997 tally of 2,387 runs.

Rohit is also the highest run-scorer this calendar year across formats with his teammate and captain Virat Kohli coming a close second with 2,370 runs to his name. If Kohli surpasses Rohit in the ongoing third ODI, he will finish as the highest run-scorer across formats for a record fourth year in a row.

Rohit is also the highest run-scorer this year in ODI cricket. This has been a good year for Rohit. He was the highest scorer in the 2019 World Cup and subsequently took to opening in Test cricket by storm. He scored 529 runs in four innings after making his debut as a Test opener in the home series against South Africa.

