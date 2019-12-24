Home Sport Cricket

ICC Test rankings: Virat Kohli ends year on top, Ajinkya Rahane slips to 7th

Indian Skipper Virat Kohli and teammate Ajinkya Rahane return to the dressing room at the end of the first day. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: Indian skipper Virat Kohli will end the year as the top ranked batsman while Ajinkya Rahane slipped a rung to be seventh in the latest ICC Test rankings issued on Tuesday.

Kohli (928) remained 17 points ahead of Australia's Steve Smith who occupied the second spot while New Zealand skipper Kane Willamson (864) ends the year at number three.

Cheteshwar Pujara (791) retained his fourth place but Rahane, who slipped to seventh, was replaced by Pakistan's Babar Azam.

Azam scored an unbeaten hundred and 60 in the second Test in Karachi against Sri Lanka to move three spots to sixth and achieve his career-best ranking of sixth.

Mayank Agarwal and India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma wrapped up the top 20 for India, occupying the 12th and 15th spots respectively.

Among the bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah, who has been out since the start of the home series against South Africa due to a stress fracture, retained his sixth spot in the list headed by Australia's Pat Cummins.

India's Ravindra Jadeja, meanwhile, remained at number 2 behind Jason Holder of the West Indies among Test all-rounders.

In the ICC World Test Championship, India stand on top with 360 points, way ahead of Australia (216), Pakistan (80), Sri Lanka (80), New Zealand (60) and England (56).

