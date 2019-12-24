MS Dhoni named captain of Cricket Australia's ODI team of the decade

By IANS

MELBOURNE: Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman M.S. Dhoni has been named as the captain of Cricket Australia's ODI team of the decade.

The line-up, announced by Cricket Australia on Tuesday, features Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as the two other Indians.

"The input of MS Dhoni with the bat did tail off during the latter part of the decade, but he was a dominant force in a golden period for India's one-day side. Having assured his greatness by guiding his nation to World Cup glory on home soil in 2011, the right-hander became India's ultimate finisher with the bat," said Cricket Australia about Dhoni.

"Dhoni's average of more than 50 is undoubtedly boosted by the fact 49 of his innings were unbeaten. But on the 28 occasions he has been not out in a run chase this decade, India have lost only three times. And his work behind the stumps has rarely let him or his bowlers down," it added.

The 38-year-old has so far represented India in 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20Is while affecting a staggering 829 dismissals behind the stumps.

The wicketkeeper-batsman holds all the records which one can ask for as a captain of an international team. He is the only international captain to have won an ICC 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy. He led Team India to the numero uno spot in ICC Rankings, both in Tests and in ODIs.

Following the 2019 World Cup where India bowed out of the competition in the semi-finals, Dhoni has not returned to the cricket field and has kept the cricketing world guessing about his retirement from international cricket.

Apart from the three Indians, the CA's ODI team includes Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Shakib al Hasan, Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult and Lasith Malinga.

Meanwhile, Kohli was named captain of Cricket Australia's Test team of the decade.

Cricket Australia's ODI team of the decade: Rohit Sharma, Hashim Amla, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shakib al Hasan, Jos Buttler, MS Dhoni, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Lasith Malinga.

Cricket Australia's Test team of the decade: Alastair Cook, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Ben Stokes, Dale Steyn, Nathan Lyon, James Anderson.