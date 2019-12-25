Home Sport Cricket

'My India not broken': Harsha Bhogle's tweets to Australian journalist who used Nazi analogy

This response came in the wake of a tweet by another user about Harsha Bhogle's Facebook post that went viral with 22K likes and over 7,756 shares.

Published: 25th December 2019

Harsha Bhogle. (Photo | Twitter/@bhogleharsha)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle's cryptic reply to an Australian journalist on Wednesday that "my India is not broken" wowed his fans on the social media platform.

#Harsha trended after Harsha Bhogle tweeted on @bhogleharsha: No Dennis, my India isn't broken. It is full of vibrant young people doing amazing things too. We are a fully functional, mature democracy. We might voice our dissent, our disappointment at times but we are fiercely Indian. That word you used in comparison.....never."

Earlier, a user had posted: "I can only applaud Harsha for this. His India is broken. No other country's leader or ruling party in the world is consistently being compared to Nazis. On this issue, we all need to be Harsha. Except for @GautamGambhir. He has chosen to be a figurehead for the party of division."

This response came in the wake of a tweet by another user about Harsha Bhogle's Facebook post that went viral.

Replying to @bhogleharsha, one user wrote: "Very disappointed with your post, Harsha. It seems you have picked up narratives and not facts to think about it. A simple Google search would have told you what's been happening on ground in education, infra and so on. Also clarity on the new law. No one is dividing anyone."

A user replied: "Googled about transforming education in India and got @AamAadmiParty's link instead. Yeah, but the BJP does feature in rewriting history books."

Another fan wrote to @bhogleharsha: "Sir, I have always held you in high regard but this response from you has raised the bar of respect even more. Just amazing how you have tackled the mentioned statement with such a clean and brilliant retort."

ALSO READ | Amid CAA stir, Harsha Bhogle asks leaders not to burden Gen Next with cultural differences

One user commented: "If only @DennisCricket_ understands what democracy is. No country comes even close to what India is in terms of its diversity and chaos, yet thriving in every way. When not even a single so called progressive country could think of universal adult suffrage, India gave it as a right."

One post read: "Looking at his timeline this is what one can expect him to write."

In the wake of protests over an amended citizenship law, Harsha Bhogle had backed the youth of India in his Facebook message.

"Winning elections isn't a good enough reason for highlighting differences between us. My naive view of the world tells me that creating opportunities through liberalisation and openness and togetherness could win more elections," he had said in his 749-word post.

