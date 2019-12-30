Australia ODI squad announced for India tour, D'Arcy Short replaces injured Abbott

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Australia on Monday called up D'Arcy Short in place of injured pacer Sean Abbott in their Aaron Finch-led ODI squad for the upcoming tour of India.

Short has been included in the 14-man squad after a side strain during a Big Bash League game ruled out Abbott for four weeks.

The India tour begins with the first One-day International in Mumbai on January 14.

The second and third ODIs will be held in Rajkot and Bengaluru on January 14 and January 19 respectively.

With fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Kane Richardson already in Australia's ODI squad, selectors have called in Short, a top-order batter who also bowls wrist spin, to replace pacer Abbott.

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa