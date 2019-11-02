Home Sport Cricket

First T20I: Young Indian team to battle it out against Bangladesh in Delhi's toxic air

Stand-in captain Rohit Sharma is in perilous form and he would look to carry his Test form into the shortest format.

Published: 02nd November 2019 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during net practice session ahead of their first T20 international cricket match against Bangladesh in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)

India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during net practice session ahead of their first T20 international cricket match against Bangladesh in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day before the first T20I between India and Bangladesh at the Feroz Shah Kotla, the Air Quality Index (AQI) still hovered around the hazardous mark. With no respite in sight anytime soon, the Delhi Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) along with the municipal department resorted to washing trees after receiving advice from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

A meeting had taken place late on Friday between the DDCA, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), PWD and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) regarding the poor air quality.

Large water tankers were sent by the SDMC and trees were sprayed with water to ensure that the flow of pollutants into the stadium could be controlled. Polluting items within a two-kilometre radius was being cleaned and it would continue for the time being. If any polluting items such as construction material, burning garbage is found, it is to be reported to CPCB.  They will ensure immediate action. The AQI is predicted to remain poor till November 5.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma receives blow on left thigh ahead of first T20I

On the field, the Bangladesh camp was again spotted wearing face masks with most of the coaching staff sporting one. "When we first arrived we had a little bit of difficulty because of the smog. We have had a chat about the conditions and we know it is not within our control. We have practcied for the last three days and have tried to adjust to the conditions. Everybody is healthy and our focus is on performing in the match tomorrow," Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah said.

India, on the other hand, have consistently downplayed the concerns with stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma and batting coach Vikram Rathour both saying that there was nothing particularly wrong with the conditions. However, the home side still preferred to have an optional training session on Saturday with only a few players taking part.

It has been particularly taxing on all citizens here post Diwali with Friday being the worst so far prompting authorities to shut schools till November 5, ban all construction activities and declare a "public health emergency".

ALSO READ | Mask of unconcern to counter pollution in Delhi

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Rishabh Pant, K L Rahul, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur.

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah Riyad (C), Taijul Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Kumer Das, Soumya Sarker, Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahhim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Aminul Islam Biplob, Arafat Sunny, Abu Hider, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman and Shafiul Islam.

Match starts at 7pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
india vs bangladesh Rohit Sharma Delhi T20I
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp