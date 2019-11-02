Home Sport Cricket

Hardik Pandya posts throwback picture with MS Dhoni and Ziva

The Mumbai cricketer on Saturday took to photo and video-sharing social networking website Instagram where he posted a picture of himself with former India skipper M.S. Dhoni and his daughter Ziva.

Published: 02nd November 2019 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Hardik Pandya (R) with Ziva (C) and MS Dhoni. (Photo | Instagram/ Hardik Pandya)

By IANS

MUMBAI: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who last month underwent a successful surgery to treat his lower back issue which ruled him out of cricket for an indefinite period, is probably missing his teammates and the quality time he spent with them. The Mumbai cricketer on Saturday took to photo and video-sharing social networking website Instagram where he posted a picture of himself with former India skipper M.S. Dhoni and his daughter Ziva.

Sharing a throwback picture, Hardik captioned it: "Miss this little one (and the big guy too)."

Miss this little one (and the big guy too)

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

Earlier, Hardik was seen enjoying a pool session with Ziva and Dhoni at the stumper's residence in his hometown Ranchi.

Pandya last featured in the three-match T20I series against South Africa at home where he aggravated his back. He was, therefore not picked in the squad for the three-Test series against the Proteas and for the series against Bangladesh.

The right-handed all-rounder was checked by the doctor who treated him during India's tour of England in 2018 and the 2019 World Cup.

ALSO READ | Like father, like daughter: Ziva Dhoni helps MS Dhoni clean up his car

Meanwhile, in October, Pandya had posted an image on Instagram after his surgery in London and captioned it: "Surgery done successfully. Extremely grateful to everyone for your wishes. Will be back in no time! Till then miss me."

On the other hand, questions around former India skipper M.S. Dhoni refuse to die down while nobody is sure if he will don the gloves again for the national team. Former India skipper Dhoni, 38, has been away from international cricket since India's exit from the World Cup after losing the semi-final clash against New Zealand.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MS Dhoni Hardik pandya Ziva Dhoni Indian Cricket team Team India
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp