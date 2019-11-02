Home Sport Cricket

Rohit Sharma to bat for sports brand Trusox

Speaking on the occasion, Rohit Sharma said, “It’s a great brand and I have seen a lot of footballers and cricketers use Trusox.

Published: 02nd November 2019 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Cricketer Rohit Sharma & Sanil Sachar, co-owner of Trusox India

Cricketer Rohit Sharma & Sanil Sachar, co-owner of Trusox India

By Express News Service

Cricketer Rohit Sharma has been named the brand ambassador of global sports brand, Trusox at an event organised by Trusox co-owner Sanil Sachar. Trusox has arrived in India after becoming the preferred socks for top international athletes across different sports around the world.

Trusox is an innovation by former footballer and coach Jim Cherneski, who first made it from his home while playing and coaching Crystal Palace Baltimore (USA) Football Club. With it, Trusox brings to India a revolutionary performance-enhancing grip socks, which maximises the foot comfort.

Speaking on the occasion, Rohit Sharma said, “It’s a great brand and I have seen a lot of footballers and cricketers use Trusox. Technology is something that I always look forward to, especially when it enhances your performance on the field. Trusox has been an essential part of my kit. I look forward to a long partnership with them.”

Adding his views, Sanil Sachar, said, “Sharma is an ambassador for Trusox purely because he stands for being a true athlete. His passion for the country and game is seen in his calm yet explosive performances, where he has shown why he is loved by billions.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jim Cherneski Rohit Sharma Sanil Sachar
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp