Home Sport Cricket

Didn't want pain of losing another close T20 game, says Mushfiqur Rahim

Rahim had to endure the heartbreak during Bangladesh's one-run defeat against India in a 2016 World T20 encounter in Bengaluru.

Published: 04th November 2019 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh cricket team

Bangladesh cricket team captain Mahmudullah, behind center, celebrates with his team member Mushfiqur Rahim after wining first T20 cricket match against India. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: No one knows the pain of losing close T20 games as much as Mushfiqur Rahim does and the former Bangladesh captain was determined to win games of cricket in order to forget what he termed as "difficult last two weeks".

Rahim had to endure the heartbreak during Bangladesh's one-run defeat against India in a 2016 World T20 encounter in Bengaluru, anchored his team's tricky 149-run chase during the first game with an unbeaten 60.

"We have had a lot of close games against India. So we promised ourselves that the next time we go into such a phase of the game, we don't want to lose," Rahim said after Bangladesh's first-ever T20 win over India.

Rahim said the "last two weeks were the most difficult" in his 15-year career "Before I left Bangladesh, I had said that everything can come on right track if we win some matches. That's what we have done and we will try continue this form."

"We have learned a lot from those last two games against India that went into the last over, so we discussed on how we can overcome those moments. I was telling Riyad bhai (Mahmudullah) that let's win in singles and doubles rather than going for big hits."

"I think we have nothing to lose coming into this game and also in this whole series. so that gave the freedom to play to our potential and fearless cricket."

Rahim termed it as a great moment for Bangladesh cricket.

"It is a great moment for Bangladesh. We didn't win before against them in T20 form before. We are missing couple of our key players but they way young players sticked together and the way bowlers bowled on this track specially against India, it's outstanding."

"I am trying my level best to improve as a cricketer. I am trying to learn each and every day, and want to do more for Bangladesh," Rahim added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mushfiqur Rahim Bangladesh
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp