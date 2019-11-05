Home Sport Cricket

Adam Gilchrist hopeful of Day-Night Test between India and Australia 

India will be playing their maiden Test with pink ball against Bangladesh from November 22 in Kolkata.

Published: 05th November 2019 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

Australia great Adam Gilchrist (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist is hopeful of India agreeing to play a Day-Night Test in his country next year after Virat Kohli and his men were convinced to compete in their maiden pink-ball match by new BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly.

India were requested to play a Day-Night Test in Australia during the 2018-19 tour but the visitors had declined the offer. A year later, India will be playing their maiden Test with pink ball against Bangladesh from November 22 in Kolkata.

"They would be here next summer after the T20 World Cup. I expect there will be a Day-Night Test there. I haven't heard from Cricket Australia but I expect there would be one," Gilchrist said on the sidelines of an event by Tourism Australia.

PHOTO STORY | 20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut 

"I was a reluctant starter of Day-Night Tests but now I can totally see the positive outcomes that is going to help Test cricket stay relevant," he added, referring to his own apprehensions about the pink ball. There have been 11 Day-Night Tests so far with Australia being involved in five of them.

Australia and New Zealand were the first to play the format in 2015.

"There is going to teething issues, particulary in India with dew, working out what series, what venues and it is take a bit of time. I used to be worried about the statistic of the game, can you compare with Day-Night in twilight to batting in broad day light," he explained his take on the innovation.

"It is different. But there was a time we didn't have covered wickets, helmets, so a lot of things have changed. It is a game that has evolved over time. So whatever it takes to keep it alive and now I am very supportive of Day-Night ," he said.

The 47-year-old former Australia vice-captain was also asked about the newly-introduced World Test Championships in which teams are collecting points for every bilateral result.

The event will culminate with the top two teams competing in the final in 2021.

"I understand why the ICC is trying to make sure that each Test means something even if it is 2-0 in a three-Test series, make sure that the teams keep fighting and salvage something towards the Test championship," he said.

"It will be interesting to see over the cycle if players find it more relevant. But I don't think it is necessary a guarantee that more people attending Test cricket. I think the days of consistent crowds of Test cricket are probably gone. "The big marquee series like India-Australia and the Ashes will still garner a decent crowd. There's still a very strong passive following of Test cricket," he reasoned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adam Gilchrist day-night Test India vs Australia India vs Australia Test Test cricket pink ball
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp