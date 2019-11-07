Home Sport Cricket

Delivery of pink balls delayed

Delivery of the balls by manufacturer Sanspareils Greenlands (SG) has been delayed, and the consignment will now be delivered to the BCCI either on November 10 or 12.  

Published: 07th November 2019 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Pink ball cricket

For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Players longing to lay their hands on pink balls ahead of their maiden day-night Test between India and Bangladesh in Kolkata may have to wait a bit longer. Delivery of the balls by manufacturer Sanspareils Greenlands (SG) has been delayed, and the consignment will now be delivered to the BCCI either on November 10 or 12.  

“We expected to get the six dozen balls ready for delivery by November 6 or 7, but now it has been delayed by a couple of days. The delivery will now be made to BCCI either on November 10 or 12,” Paras Anand, sales and marketing director at SG, told this newspaper on Wednesday. 

Nagpur will host the third T20I between India and Bangladesh on November 10. Given the new schedule, both teams can now only get the pink balls after the T20I series, leaving players with little time to practice with them. 

The first Test starts in Indore on November 14, with the hosts and visiting team expected to reach the city a day after the Nagpur T20I.

There were news reports that both India and Bangladesh might practice with pink balls under lights at Holkar Stadium, though Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) has denied receiving such a request.

Chances of the teams practising with the new balls in Indore now look bleak. The new schedule may also mean that the teams can now train with the pink balls only after the first Test.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sanspareils Greenlands pink balls
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp