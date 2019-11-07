Home Sport Cricket

I think Tim Paine is doing a wonderful job as captain: Adam Gilchrist

Paine had an unforgettable tour of England although the Kangaroos retained the urn. The wicket-keeper batsman smashed a single fifty from ten innings.

Published: 07th November 2019 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's captain Tim Paine reacts on the fourth day of the third Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Headingley in Leeds. (Photo | AFP)

Australia's captain Tim Paine (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

LONDON: Despite his poor run in the Ashes 2019, former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist has backed Tim Paine saying he has done a 'wonderful job as captain'.

"Like every other player, he's got a hold of his spot in the team as being selected as the best available option for that player type. I think he's doing a wonderful job as captain," ESPNcricinfo quoted Gilchrist as saying.

Paine had an unforgettable tour of England although the Kangaroos retained the urn. The wicket-keeper batsman smashed a single fifty from ten innings.

"If you look at what he took on, when he took it on, he in partnership with [coach] Justin [Langer] and all the players have done a remarkable job over the past 12 months to just get a nice, stable balance back," said Gilchrist.

"I can't see any rush to push him out, as long as he's still performing, like we all had to, to stay in the team," he added.

Australia will lock horns with Pakistan in the Test series slated to begin from November 21.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashes 2019 Adam Gilchrist Tim Paine
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp