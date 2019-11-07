Home Sport Cricket

WATCH | 'Immature' Rishabh Pant commits wicketkeeping blunder against Bangladesh

Rishabh Pant had Liton Das stumped off Yuzvendra Chahal's delivery but the decision was reversed after it was found out that he collected the ball in front of the stumps.

Naeem, Naim

Rishabh Pant keeps against Bangladesh. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

In the ongoing T20 series against Bangladesh, Rishabh Pant is showing some signs of immaturity behind the stumps. From a couple of wrong DRS calls in the first T20I to collecting the ball in front of the stumps in the second game, the 22-year-old has been making quite a few blunders.

Rishabh Pant had Liton Das stumped off Yuzvendra Chahal's delivery but the decision was reversed after it was found out that he collected the ball in front of the stumps and the ball was called a no-ball.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and Chahal were both disappointed as the next two balls were dispatched to the boundary by Liton Das. 

However, Rishabh Pant redeemed himself in Chahal's next over by running Liton Das out on a delivery that hit Das's thigh pads and looked to hit the stumps. 

Bangladesh lead the series 1-0 after they beat the hosts by seven wickets.
 

