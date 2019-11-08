Home Sport Cricket

'Cold-blooded focus' helped CSK make a successful IPL comeback: N Srinivasan

Chennai Super Kings which has won IPL three times was slapped with a two-year ban and re-entered the league in 2018.

Published: 08th November 2019 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

N Srinivasan (File Photo |EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings made a successful comeback after a two-year ban because of the "cold-blooded focus" of its captain MS Dhoni and the team players, according to industrialist N Srinivasan, whose India Cements owns the franchise.

"Chennai Super Kings was hit by a turbulence with two- year ban and staged an ultimate comeback in 2018. Turbulence can hit anybody. But Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings dealt with it on merit and with cold-blooded focus took us to victory", he said.

Srinivasan, who is Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of India Cements was delivering the 37th Endowment Lecture on Leadership in Turbulent Times organised by IIT Madras and Employers' Federation of Southern India here on Thursday.

Chennai Super Kings which has won IPL three times was slapped with a two-year ban and re-entered the league in 2018.

In the 2019 edition, it lost the final by one run to Mumbai Indians.

Noting that turbulence has become an occupational hazard, he said one needs to have a clear focus and eye on the goals without responding to "adversities".

"There is turbulence every time and it can hit any individual, corporate, politics or party and any sphere. Do not challenge the shadows, lead by example, one wrong decision will put you back by 20 years", he said.

Addressing the students, he said "you need to sense the reality and deal with it factually. Determination and hard work are essence of success".

Technology was changing so fast and unless an individual recognises the turbulence and realises what was happening around, it will be difficult to revive, he said.

EFSI President and Brakes India Joint MD, Srikanth Ramanujam said the endowment lecture was initiated by EFSI in 1972 when the Federation celebrated its golden jubilee and since then the lecture was organised every year in IIT Madras.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Super Kings CSK N Srinivasan IPL CSK ban
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp