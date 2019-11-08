Home Sport Cricket

Santosh Rangnekar quits as BCCI CFO

He had also filed a complaint against former treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry for threatening him physically, a claim many in the BCCI found outrageous.

Published: 08th November 2019 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Cricket Board's chief financial officer Santosh Rangnekar tendered his resignation on Friday, becoming the first high-profile executive of the CoA era to quit.

Rangnekar was BCCI's first-ever CFO and remained under the scanner during three years in his job.

"Mr Rangnekar has tendered his resignation today. As far as I know, there was absolutely no pressure on him. He himself volunteered to resign," a senior member of the BCCI apex Council told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

It has been learnt that Rangnekar sent his resignation to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri.

Rangnekar came under the spotlight for reasons which were beyond administration.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) had given Rangnekar permission to travel all the way to Australia to "reconcile accounts" (settlement of accounts) with Cricket Australia, raising questions why the junket was sanctioned when accounts could have settled without travelling Down Under.

He had also filed a complaint against former treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry for threatening him physically, a claim many in the BCCI found outrageous.

"Once CoA handed over financial matters to CFO from the treasurer, which has been a long-standing BCCI convention, this was bound to happen," a senior BCCI official said.

Many in the BCCI believe that was a wrong move.

"I don't know who was Rangnekar's advisor but it was really wrong on his part to file an outrageous complaint that did not have any basis.

Once the new team took over, he couldn't answer a lot of questions he was asked.

Maybe that's why he thought resignation is the only way out," said the official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BCCI Rahul Johri Santosh Rangnekar BCCI CFO
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp