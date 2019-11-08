Home Sport Cricket

You don't need muscle power to hit sixes: Rohit Sharma

Published: 08th November 2019 01:36 PM

India's stand-in captain Rohit Sharma raises his bat after scoring 50 runs during the second T20 cricket match against Bangladesh at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

India's stand-in captain Rohit Sharma raises his bat after scoring 50 runs during the second T20 cricket match against Bangladesh at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

RAJKOT: After registering an emphatic eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in the second T20I of the three-match series, skipper Rohit Sharma said that one does not need muscle to hit sixes, as the skill is a combination of both power and timing.

Bangladesh had managed to score just 153/6 in the allotted twenty overs and Rohit's knock of 85 runs helped India chase down the target with eight wickets in hand and 26 balls to spare. With this win, India levelled the three-match series at 1-1.

Board of Control for Cricket in India shared a video on Twitter in which Rohit can be seen talking to spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on his talk-show 'Chahal TV'.

"MUST WATCH Chahal TV with the Hitman! From @ImRo45's 100th T20I to his 'secret' recipe to those monster sixes, this fun segment of Chahal TV has all the answers! @yuzi_chahal," BCCI tweeted.

"We were under a bit of pressure as we had lost the first match. The second T20I was important. We did all things right when I had hit three sixes in a row, I had decided that I would go for six sixes, but unfortunately, I missed out on the fourth ball. You do not need muscle power to score big sixes, it is about a combination of power and timing," Sharma told Chahal.

"From the team point of view, it was important to start in a good manner. It was important for one batsman to get their eye in and score big. I am a bit disappointed that I got out at the wrong time, but I am happy with my and team's performance," he added.

ALSO READ: Calm and composed spinners play a big role in T20s, says Washington Sundar

Mohammad Naim and Mahmudullah's knocks of 36 and 30 respectively had enabled Bangladesh to post a score of 153/6 in the allotted twenty overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal scalped two wickets for India and he was the key bowler as he put a hold on Bangladesh's run-rate.

India and Bangladesh will next lock horns in the final T20I of the three-match series on Sunday, November 10, in Nagpur.

