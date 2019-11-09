Home Sport Cricket

Ganguly for Ganguly in CAB?

Along with the former India captain, his late father’s younger brother Debasish was elected as treasurer at the association’s annual general meeting.

Published: 09th November 2019 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Sourav Ganguly’s elder brother Snehasish is tipped to become secretary

Sourav Ganguly’s elder brother Snehasish is tipped to become secretary

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI : When Sourav Ganguly made his first-class debut, the player he replaced in the Bengal XI was his elder brother Snehasish. As the BCCI president vacates his place at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), a strong contender to fill the gap is the person who had to make room for him in that Ranji Trophy final at Eden Gardens in 1990.

According to news from CAB, Snehasish will not be vying for the president’s chair, which was occupied by his brother. With Avishek Dalmiya tipped for the top post, Snehasish is in fray to succeed him as secretary. If he gets there, it will be the older Ganguly’s debut as an elected office-bearer of a state unit under the BCCI.

If you thought this might lead to complications related to conflict of interest because the board president’s brother will be holding office in a state association, the book says otherwise. In the rules regarding this contentious issue in the constitution, it’s not mentioned that a BCCI office-bearer’s brother or relative can’t be an office-bearer in a state body.

The CAB already has another member of the Ganguly family in its apex council. Along with the former India captain, his late father’s younger brother Debasish was elected as treasurer at the association’s annual general meeting in late September. If Snehasish gets elected, he will form a new uncle-nephew pair in the CAB apex council.

Without a president at the moment since the BCCI chief had to relinquish his position in the state body, the CAB is busy preparing for the India-Bangladesh day-night Test. To elect another office-bearer, a special general meeting has to be held. That will happen only after the match gets over on November 26.

A former left-handed batsman who played 59 first-class matches from 1986-87 to 1996-97, 51-year-old Snehasish is not completely new to administration, although he has never contested in elections. For a year from 2007, he had functioned as the CAB’s assistant secretary, who was chosen by the elected office-bearers.

Sources in the CAB reckon that Snehasish’s experience as a former cricketer will enhance the profile of the association, which doesn’t have one in the apex council at the moment following Ganguly’s recent elevation to the top post in Indian cricket. However, it can’t be said with certainty that Snehasish will be elected, since there are more aspirants.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sourav Ganguly BCCI president Snehasish Ganguly
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp