Home Sport Cricket

South Zone claim fourth JK Bose Trophy on trot

 South Zone bagged their fourth straight title with a nine-wicket win over East Zone on Friday, the last day of the JK Bose Trophy cricket tournament for sports journalists. 

Published: 09th November 2019 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

South Zone players pose after winning the JK Bose Trophy, in Nagpur on Friday.

South Zone players pose after winning the JK Bose Trophy, in Nagpur on Friday.

By Express News Service

NAGPUR : South Zone bagged their fourth straight title with a nine-wicket win over East Zone on Friday, the last day of the JK Bose Trophy cricket tournament for sports journalists. Results: Cricket (JK Bose Trophy): East Zone 64 in 16.3 ovs (Hardik Worah 3/11) lost to South Zone 68/1 in 7.2 ovs (Ashwin Achal 31 n.o). North Zone 45 in 15.3 ovs lost to West Zone 46/3 in 6.4 ovs.

 Table Tennis (AC Bali Trophy, finals): Team: SJAM A bt SWAB A 2-0 (Amol Karhadkar bt Ashwin Achal 11-3, 11-6, 11-7; Amol Karhadkar/Ashwin Ferro bt R Kaushik/Karthik Lakshmanan 11-5, 11-7, 8-11, 11-8). Singles: Amol Karhadkar (SJAM) bt K Keerthivasan (TNSJA) 11-4, 10-12, 11-4, 13-11. Doubles: Amol Karhadkar/Ashwin Ferro bt R Kaushik/Anand Vasu 12-10, 11-4, 11-7.  Golf (Putting): 1. SWAB B (Ramesh Kote, Vijeth Kumar, Hardik Worah), 2. TNSJA A (C Santosh Kumar, Dipak Ragav, Krishna Kanta Chakraborty).

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp