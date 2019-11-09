South Zone claim fourth JK Bose Trophy on trot

By Express News Service

NAGPUR : South Zone bagged their fourth straight title with a nine-wicket win over East Zone on Friday, the last day of the JK Bose Trophy cricket tournament for sports journalists. Results: Cricket (JK Bose Trophy): East Zone 64 in 16.3 ovs (Hardik Worah 3/11) lost to South Zone 68/1 in 7.2 ovs (Ashwin Achal 31 n.o). North Zone 45 in 15.3 ovs lost to West Zone 46/3 in 6.4 ovs.

Table Tennis (AC Bali Trophy, finals): Team: SJAM A bt SWAB A 2-0 (Amol Karhadkar bt Ashwin Achal 11-3, 11-6, 11-7; Amol Karhadkar/Ashwin Ferro bt R Kaushik/Karthik Lakshmanan 11-5, 11-7, 8-11, 11-8). Singles: Amol Karhadkar (SJAM) bt K Keerthivasan (TNSJA) 11-4, 10-12, 11-4, 13-11. Doubles: Amol Karhadkar/Ashwin Ferro bt R Kaushik/Anand Vasu 12-10, 11-4, 11-7. Golf (Putting): 1. SWAB B (Ramesh Kote, Vijeth Kumar, Hardik Worah), 2. TNSJA A (C Santosh Kumar, Dipak Ragav, Krishna Kanta Chakraborty).