Nagpur T20I: Shreyas Iyer, Rahul help India to 174-5 in series decider

By AFP

NAGPUR: Attacking half-centuries from KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer helped India reach 174 for five in the third and deciding Twenty20 international against Bangladesh on Sunday.

Iyer and Rahul put on a crucial 59-run stand for the third wicket to give the hosts a challenging total in their 20 overs after India were invited to bat first in the final match of the series tied at 1-1.

Shafiul Islam struck with two early blows including skipper Rohit Sharma for two and Shikhar Dhawan for 19 as India slipped to 35 for two.

Rahul then made 52 after raising his fifty in 33 balls as he hit seven fours before falling to paceman Al-Amin Hossain.

Iyer made the most of a reprieve on nought when dropped by Aminul Islam off Shafiul to bring up his maiden T20 fifty and went on to score 62 off 33 deliveries.

Iyer took the attack to the opposition with a flurry of sixes including three successive hits over the fence off Afif Hossain. He hit four fours and five sixes.

Soumya Sarkar struck twice in an over to send back Rishabh Pant, for six, and then got Iyer's prized scalp.

Manish Pandey, who replaced Krunal Pandya in the XI, played a useful cameo of 22 off 13 deliveries to stay unbeaten with Shivam Dube and set Bangladesh 175 to win.