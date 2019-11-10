Home Sport Cricket

Nagpur T20I: Shreyas Iyer, Rahul help India to 174-5 in series decider

Iyer made the most of a reprieve on nought when dropped by Aminul Islam off Shafiul to bring up his maiden T20 fifty and went on to score 62 off 33 deliveries.

Published: 10th November 2019 09:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batsmen Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul run between the wickets during the third T20 cricket match against Bangladesh. (Photo| PTI)

By AFP

NAGPUR: Attacking half-centuries from KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer helped India reach 174 for five in the third and deciding Twenty20 international against Bangladesh on Sunday.

Iyer and Rahul put on a crucial 59-run stand for the third wicket to give the hosts a challenging total in their 20 overs after India were invited to bat first in the final match of the series tied at 1-1.

Shafiul Islam struck with two early blows including skipper Rohit Sharma for two and Shikhar Dhawan for 19 as India slipped to 35 for two.

Rahul then made 52 after raising his fifty in 33 balls as he hit seven fours before falling to paceman Al-Amin Hossain.

Iyer made the most of a reprieve on nought when dropped by Aminul Islam off Shafiul to bring up his maiden T20 fifty and went on to score 62 off 33 deliveries.

Iyer took the attack to the opposition with a flurry of sixes including three successive hits over the fence off Afif Hossain. He hit four fours and five sixes.

Soumya Sarkar struck twice in an over to send back Rishabh Pant, for six, and then got Iyer's prized scalp.

Manish Pandey, who replaced Krunal Pandya in the XI, played a useful cameo of 22 off 13 deliveries to stay unbeaten with Shivam Dube and set Bangladesh 175 to win.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KL Rahul Shreyas Iyer Ngapur T20 india vs bangladesh
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp