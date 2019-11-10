Home Sport Cricket

Sai Kishore stars, Tamil Nadu post second victory

Tamil Nadu notched up their second consecutive win in this Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. beating Rajasthan by 39 runs on Saturday.

Published: 10th November 2019 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tamil Nadu notched up their second consecutive win in this Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. beating Rajasthan by 39 runs on Saturday. They are second in Group B behind Vidarbha. Rajasthan are third.After setting a target of 170, courtesy knocks of 48 from N Jagadeesan and Dinesh Karthik, Tamil Nadu bowlers were on the money. Left-arm R Sai Kishore (3/19) reduced Rajasthan to 23/3 in 4.5 overs, and they never recovered from that stutter. 

Rajasthan skipper Mahipal Lomror tried to steady the ship with a 36-ball 32, but in vain. They kept losing wickets to finish at 116/8. Earlier, Tamil Nadu got off to a good start with three thirty-plus contributions from the top-order. After Murali Vijay departed for a 29-ball 35 in the ninth over, Karthik set the stage on fire. The 34-year-old smashed five fours and two sixes in his 30-ball knock. He and Jagadeesan helped the team cross 100 inside 15 overs.

Vijay Shankar (15) and M Shahrukh Khan (16 n.o) took the score to 169/5. Baba Aparajith, who pulled a hamstring on Friday, was replaced by C Hari Nishaanth.Brief scores: TN 169/5 in 20 ovs (Karthik 48, Jagadeesan 48) bt Rajasthan 116/8 in 20 ovs (Lomror 32; Sai Kishore 3/19).

TAGS
Tamil Nadu
