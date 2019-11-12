Home Sport Cricket

Watson appointed president of Australian Cricketers' Association

The former all-rounder said the position will help him to give back to the game.

Published: 12th November 2019 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Shane Watson (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

SYDNEY: Former all-rounder Shane Watson has been appointed as the president of the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA), a position, he says, will help him "to give back to the game".

The appointment was made at the ACA's Annual General Meeting (AGM) which took place here on Monday night.

"I am truly honoured to be elected as the President of the ACA as it evolves into the future.

I have big shoes to fill with the people who have gone before me and I am super excited about this opportunity to continue to give back to the game that has given me so much," Watson tweeted following his appointment.

Watson had represented Australia in 59 Tests, 190 ODIs and 58 T20Is.

Watson, who has performed consistently for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), is part of an extended 10-person board which includes three new appointments: current Australian players Pat Cummins and Kristen Beams, and cricket commentator and former Australian cricketer, Lisa Sthalekar.

"Through a period of immense change, the players have been, and will continue to be, a strong voice in protecting what's made our game of cricket great, while embracing opportunities that change inevitably brings," Watson was quoted as saying by 'auscricket.com.au'.

The 38-year-old Watson also praised Cricket Australia's parental policy for women cricketers.

"This policy, amid a host of other changes, assures Australian women that cricket is a sport which can now support you and your family. And for girls coming through who love sport, like my daughter, it says that cricket is a sport where you'll be able to have a career," the star all-rounder said.

The expanded board is part of a revised governance structure for the ACA, which now also manages the Australian Cricketers' Retirement Account, which benefits Australia's professional cricketers once their careers are over.

The revised structure also splits the role of President and Chair, which will continue to be held by Greg Dyer.

Last week, Cricket Australia had appointed former player Melanie Jones as their director.

Jones, who debuted for the international team in 1997, was recognised with one of Australia's highest honour, Medal of the Order of Australia, this year.

Her cricket career spanned from 1995 to 2011.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shane Watson Australian Cricketers' Association
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp