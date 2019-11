Hyderabad post 261 against Tamil Nadu thanks to Avinash

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A Avanish Rao’s 183 enabled Hyderabad to post 261 in 87.5 overs against Tamil Nadu on the first day of a South Zone Vijay Merchant Trophy U-16 match at NPR College Grounds, Natham.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 261 in 87.5 ovs (A Avanish Rao 183, Aman Rao 31, Rishith Reddy 27, CV Achyuth 3/28, Akash Devkumar 3/73) vs Tamil Nadu.

Kaushik bags maiden title

Dinesh Kaushik S of Smart Shooters beat Pranav Nath BU of Madurai 3-2 in a best-of-5 frame final to clinch his maiden junior snooker title in the DCB Bank-Tamil Nadu billiards and snooker state-ranking championship.Result: Final: Dinesh Kaushik S (Smart Shooters) bt Pranav Nath (Madurai) 26-51, 65-57, 58-46, 12-52, 73-39.

Tamil Nadu women lose

Vrushali Bhagat’s unbeaten century (108 n.o.) paved the way for Mumbai to hammer Tamil Nadu by 70 runs in a BCCI U-23 T20 women’s match played at Puducherry.

Brief scores: Mumbai 157/5 in 20 ovs (Vrushali Bhagat 108 n.o.) bt Tamil Nadu 87/9 in 20 ovs (B Keerthana 27, Sayali Satghare 3/12).

Hat-trick by Abhinav

Abhinav Saivaru’s hat-trick came in handy for Chennai Public School to thrash GTA Vidya Mandir by 85 runs in the St John’s Sports Academy state-level U-15 cricket meet.

Brief scores: Chennai Public School 131/7 in 30 ovs (V Aurodeep 39, N Deep Doshi 28) bt GTA Vidya Mandir 46 in 14.5 ovs (B Abhinav Saivaru 3/4, Rishab Jhaver 3/10).