Everyone isn't Bumrah: Tendulkar explains why IPL alone can't be parameter for national selection

By PTI

INDORE: For someone, who has seen the evolution of the game from Test cricket to T20s, Sachin Tendulkar remains a purist at heart, who would never endorse an IPL performance as being good enough to merit selection in the ODI and Test team.

Unless, of course, the player in question is as exceptional as Jasprit Bumrah.

"I think if somebody has done well in the IPL, then he is fit to represent India in T20 Internationals. It is absolutely fair. But if somebody does well in the IPL and because of that performance he is picked for Tests and even ODIs, I think there would be a question mark.

"I don't support that unless there is an exceptional talent, who can be good across formats. Jasprit Bumrah is one example. Otherwise normal players, if they do well in IPL, that performance should only be considered for T20 formats."