R Ashwin becomes third Indian bowler to pick 250 Test wickets at home

He picked the wicket of captain Mominul Haque to register his 250th wicket.

Published: 14th November 2019 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Quinton de Kock during the third day of the second cricket Test match in Pune.

Ravichandran Ashwin bagged his 250th Test wicket at home during the first match against Bangladesh. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

INDORE: India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bagged his 250th Test wicket at home during the first match against Bangladesh here on Thursday.

By doing so, Ashwin became the third India bowler to achieve the milestone after Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter and wrote: "250 Test wickets at home for @ashwinravi99. He becomes the third Indian bowler to do so after @anilkumble1074 & @harbhajan_singh."

Ashwin had 249 Test wickets under his belt when he stepped out on the field for the first Test against Bangladesh. He picked the wicket of captain Mominul Haque to register his 250th wicket.

Bangladesh opted to bat first after winning the toss and are currently on 106/4 after the completion of 41 overs. 

