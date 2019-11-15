Home Sport Cricket

Prithvi Shaw included in Mumbai squad after serving ban, eligible to play from November 17

Shaw was banned from all forms of cricket by the BCCI for a (retrospective) period of eight months in July after failing a dope test during the Mushtaq Ali Trophy in March and his ban ends on Friday.

Published: 15th November 2019 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw (File photo| AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Young batsman Prithvi Shaw, who was banned for eight months for failing a dope test, has been included in the 15-member Mumbai squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament but will be eligible to play from November 17.

Shaw was banned from all forms of cricket by the BCCI for a (retrospective) period of eight months in July after failing a dope test during the Mushtaq Ali Trophy in March and his ban ends on Friday.

The squad for the last two games and for the super league stage of the national T20 tournament was announced by the Mumbai Cricket Association on Thursday.

The 20-year-old Shaw will be eligible to play only from the November 17 when Mumbai takes on Assam in their last league game at the Wankhede stadium here.

Mumbai are so far unbeaten in the tournament, having won all their five games and are set to qualify for the super league stage.

On November 9, when Shaw had turned 20, he had assured that his 2.0 version would be displayed.

"I turn 20 today. I assure it will be Prithvi Shaw 2.0 going forward. Thank u for all the good wishes & support. Will be back in action soon. #motivation #hardwork #believe," he had tweeted on his birthday.

Shaw, who made a memorable Test debut for India against the West Indies, last played in the Indian Premier League.

Meanwhile, in-form Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead Mumbai.

Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw (Eligible from 17th November 2019), Aditya Tare, Jay Bista, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Shubham Ranjane, Sujit Nayak, Shams Mulani, Dhrumil Matkar, Shardul Thakur, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande and Eknath Kerkar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prithvi Shaw Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp