Home Sport Cricket

The fear of failure and letting go of it helped: Mayank Agarwal

Speaking at the end of the day's play, Agarwal said that not thinking too much about failure and things which aren't in his control has helped him rise to the challenges he has faced in his career.

Published: 15th November 2019 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batsman Mayank Agarwal plays a shot on the second day of the first cricket test match against Bangladesh in Indore. (Photo | PTI)

Indian batsman Mayank Agarwal plays a shot on the second day of the first cricket test match against Bangladesh in Indore. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

INDORE: He had to wait for his turn. But when finally given an opportunity as an opener in Test cricket, Mayank Agarwal made the most of it as he now has three centuries in international cricket, two of which are double tons.

Speaking at the end of the day's play, Agarwal said that not thinking too much about failure and things which aren't in his control has helped him rise to the challenges he has faced in his career.

"In terms of mindset, the fear of failure and letting go of it helped me change a lot. After that I got hungry for runs. There have been times where I haven't gotten runs. Every time I get set, I try to make it a point to convert into a big score," he said.

Commenting on his journey in the national team, Agarwal said that he has had some really special moments so far and cherishes each one of them. "Definitely enjoyed it (about his journey with the Indian team so far). Playing my first game at Melbourne was something special and having contributed to the team's win and India winning the series Down Under for the first time was a top feeling.

ALSO READ | Indore Test: Mayank Agarwal double headlines India's domination over Bangladesh

"That's the feeling that wants me to keep going and everybody else to go out there and win tournaments for the team. It is about playing one ball at a time and keep batting as long as possible."

Agarwal said that he got a lot of support from Test deputy Ajinkya Rahane as the two shared a quality partnership to break the morale of the Bangladesh bowlers further.

"He's (Ajinkya Rahane) a senior pro, he's played a lot of Test cricket and kept guiding me throughout. The plan was to get a small partnership and take our time. Be cautious, then it was about building it more and more," he explained.

Agarwal said that the wicket has also helped in stroke making. "I back myself and was watching the ball well and picking it. There is bounce on this wicket and there is full value for shots. I went after anything I felt that was in my arc," he said.

The toil is far from over for the visitors as Agarwal revealed that the team management is yet to discuss about declaring the innings.

"We haven't talked about it yet (declaration), the way we are going, we are in the driver's set and will try to put them under a lot of pressure," he signed off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mayank Agarwal india vs bangladesh Indore Test
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp