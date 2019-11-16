Home Sport Cricket

Andre Russell steals the show on Yuvraj Singh's T10 debut

Playing for Maratha Arabians in the inaugural match of the third edition of the Abu Dhabi T10, Yuvraj came out to bat at No. 4 after Chris Lynn got out against Northern Warriors.

Published: 16th November 2019 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Yuvraj Singh. (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

ABU DHABI: Six balls, six runs including a boundary -- that's how the debut T10 innings of Yuvraj Singh panned out at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium here on Friday.

Playing for Maratha Arabians in the inaugural match of the third edition of the Abu Dhabi T10, Yuvraj came out to bat at No. 4 after Chris Lynn got out against Northern Warriors.

However, hundreds of fans who had turned up to see the stylish left-hander hit the ball out of the park couldn't get enough from the Indian southpaw as he failed to impress.

The marquee player from India started off in great fashion as he collected a boundary courtesy a leg-glance off the bowling of another big-hitting West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell.

The next four deliveries for the retired Indian all-rounder yielded two runs before he got out on the sixth ball while trying to go for a lofted shot over long-on off Rayad Emrit and was eventually caught by Chris Green just past the inner circle.

The 37-year-old, who retired from international cricket earlier this year, didn't get a chance to bowl as Warriors chased down the target of 89 with the utmost ease.

Russell was once again at his menacing best as he smashed 58 runs off just 24 balls and led the Warriors to a comprehensive eight-wicket win. He also contributed with the ball, picking up two wickets in his two overs.

Yuvraj played starring roles for India in their title winning squads at the 2007 World T20 and the 2011 ODI World Cup. His exploits at the two events made a big splash across the globe, including his six sixes in an over in 2007 and the all-round exploits at the 2011 World Cup.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yuvraj Singh Andre Russell. Abu Dhabi T10
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp