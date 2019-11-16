Bifurcation of Kanchee DCA

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Kancheepuram District Cricket Association has been divided into two parts — Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu. Each body will have its own members. After following due process, both will be affiliated under the TNCA. The district forum affiliated to TNCA has already framed rules in this regard. Anybody claiming to be authorised by any ex-TNCA official has no right to enrol cricket teams as members of the new or existing district association.

Vels win title

Vels Institute of Science and Technology, Pallavaram, won the SRM Trophy all-India football tournament. They beat SRM University 1-0 in the final. Dr Ishari Ganesh, chairman of Vels Group of Institutions, was present on the occasion.

Lokeshwar shines

S Lokeshwar’s 74 helped Tamil Nadu beat Karnataka in a BCCI men’s U-23 match.

Brief scores: K’taka 214/7 in 50 ovs (BU Shivakumar 52, M Venkatesh 40 n.o, M Siddharth 3/28) lost to TN 216/6 in 47.1 ovs (S Lokeshwar 74, Vimal Khumar 43).