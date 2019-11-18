Home Sport Cricket

Spinners help India beat West Indies in fourth T20I

In the rain-marred fourth T20 International which was reduced to a nine-over-a-side affair, India women made 50 for the loss of seven wickets after being sent into bat.

Published: 18th November 2019

India's Deepti Sharma during the match (Photo Twitter @@WomenCricLive)

By PTI

PROVIDENCE (Guyana): The series already in their pocket, India women continued their domination over the West Indies women by notching up a five-run win in the rain-truncated fourth T20 International here.

India women now lead the five-match series 4-0 after sealing the series in the third game here.

In the rain-marred fourth T20 International which was reduced to a nine-over-a-side affair, India women made 50 for the loss of seven wickets after being sent into bat. Pooja Vastrakar (10) was the lone Indian to reach double-digit score.

Hayley Mathews (3/13) scalped three wickets for the hosts, while Afy Fletcher (2/2) and Sheneta Grimmond (2/10) picked up two wickets apiece.

The Indians then bowled and fielded with discipline to restrict the West Indies women to 45 for five in their nine overs.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur completely relied on her spinners and they did not disappoint her as off-spinner Anuja Patil (2/8), Deepti Sharma (1/8) and Radha Yadav (1/8) kept the Windies on a tight leash throughout to ensure the win.

Mathews (11) and Chinelle Henry (11) top-scored for the home team. The fifth and final T20 of the series will be played here on Thursday.

India women had defeated West Indies women 2-1 in the three-match ODI series that preceded the T20s.

Brief Scores: India Women: 50 for 9 from 9 overs (Pooja Vastrakar 10; Hayley Mathews 3/13). West Indies Women: 45 for 5 from 9 overs (Hayley Mathews 11, Chinelle Henry 11; Anuja Patil 2/8).

