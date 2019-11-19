BCCI site tangled up in web of errors, reason yet to be identified

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A group table showing the teams have played five matches each, while they played seven; Karnataka playing in Kolkata and Bokaro when all their games were in Vizag; a ‘no result’ against the Madhya Pradesh vs Puducherry fixture after it had actually taken place.

Due to some bug or yet-to-be-identified reason, the BCCI’s official website has gone haywire of late. Mentioned above are a few samples from the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, where important information related to group tables, schedules, match results and venues are mostly incorrect.

Called bcci.tv and run by the BCCI, it is the only official source of scores, results and news from tournaments conducted by the board. Players, association officials and media, all who keep track of domestic cricket visit this website for updates.

The last few days have perplexed many. Not just the senior men’s T20 championship, information on other ongoing or recently-concluded competitions like the U-16 boys’ Vijay Merchant Trophy, men’s U-23 one-dayers, women’s U-23 T20s have all suffered a similar fate.

Earlier in the season, the men’s one-day competition for the Vijay Hazare Trophy had errors like three batsmen shown not out on the scoreboard and a few showing that teams had played out 50.1 overs.

Asked about the problem, a BCCI official blamed it on the revamping of the website which happened a few weeks ago. “After it was redesigned, a few glitches have been noticed. Things like venues and scores have been wrong in a few matches. Our team is working on it to get things back in order. It will be sorted soon,” said the person, who was not willing to be quoted.

Those responsible for running the website come under the BCCI’s media and communications department.

For the last several years, this has been outsourced and is being handled by a Chennai-based company called SportsMechanics India.

If sources are to be believed, they had been informed and were at it when this newspaper contacted BCCI officials. Some of the errors had been corrected by Monday evening, while a number of them remained.