Home Sport Cricket

Emphasis on white ball Bangladesh’s bane in Test cricket: Dav Whatmore

Former Bangladesh coach Dav Whatmore is disappointed with the way the team lost the first Test against India in Indore inside three days.

Published: 19th November 2019 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Former Australia cricketer Dav Whatmore. | PTI File Photo

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Bangladesh coach Dav Whatmore is disappointed with the way the team lost the first Test against India in Indore inside three days.

The visitors were handicapped due to the absence of Shakib Al Hassan and Tamim Iqbal, but few expected them to surrender without a fight.

“I was disappointed with the way Bangladesh played. None expected them to play so badly. None of the players showed the willingness to fight, and surrendered abjectly. Batsmen did not apply themselves and lacked temperament,” said Whatmore, who coached Bangladesh from 2003 to 2007.

The advent of T20s and various leagues world over, in particular, have led to an erosion of the quality of Test cricket. Barring England, Australia, India and to a certain extent New Zealand, none of the other countries can boast of quality Test sides.

Bangladesh have surprised many with creditable wins in white-ball cricket, but in the longest format, they continue to be found wanting. Before coming to India, they lost a Test at home against Afghanistan.

“Yes, white-ball cricket, in particular, T20, had led to a dip in Bangladesh’s performance in Test cricket. The players do well in limited-over formats ball but do not show the same resolve while playing Test cricket. They should realise that they are playing for the country, show some commitment and play Test cricket with more vigour and enthusiasm,’’ opined the Australian, who was the coach of Sri Lanka when they won the 1996 World Cup.

Many former cricketers believe that Bangladesh needs to revamp its domestic structure, with more emphasis on red-ball cricket and three-day games right from the school level.

“Key members of the Bangladesh board and officials of their academy must sit down and work out ways in which red ball cricket gets prominence. There should be a structure where they play more three-day games from the school level to the first-class level. Plus, more A team tours with emphasis on three-day games will equip Bangladesh cricketers to handle Test cricket better,’’ felt the 65-year-old.

Pakistan, too, have never had a great domestic structure to nurture players. But still those with potential managed to hone their skills and turn professionals for county sides in England.

“Not a bad idea. County stints will certainly help Bangladesh cricketers play Tests with more purpose. But they must first take the initiative to go to England,’’ he said.

India will play their first pink-ball Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata soon. It will a historic moment for the cricket-crazy city. “I wish Bangladesh play better. Pink ball cricket is the way forward.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dav Whatmore India vs Bangladesh Test Series
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp