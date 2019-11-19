Emphasis on white ball Bangladesh’s bane in Test cricket: Dav Whatmore

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Bangladesh coach Dav Whatmore is disappointed with the way the team lost the first Test against India in Indore inside three days.

The visitors were handicapped due to the absence of Shakib Al Hassan and Tamim Iqbal, but few expected them to surrender without a fight.

“I was disappointed with the way Bangladesh played. None expected them to play so badly. None of the players showed the willingness to fight, and surrendered abjectly. Batsmen did not apply themselves and lacked temperament,” said Whatmore, who coached Bangladesh from 2003 to 2007.

The advent of T20s and various leagues world over, in particular, have led to an erosion of the quality of Test cricket. Barring England, Australia, India and to a certain extent New Zealand, none of the other countries can boast of quality Test sides.

Bangladesh have surprised many with creditable wins in white-ball cricket, but in the longest format, they continue to be found wanting. Before coming to India, they lost a Test at home against Afghanistan.

“Yes, white-ball cricket, in particular, T20, had led to a dip in Bangladesh’s performance in Test cricket. The players do well in limited-over formats ball but do not show the same resolve while playing Test cricket. They should realise that they are playing for the country, show some commitment and play Test cricket with more vigour and enthusiasm,’’ opined the Australian, who was the coach of Sri Lanka when they won the 1996 World Cup.

Many former cricketers believe that Bangladesh needs to revamp its domestic structure, with more emphasis on red-ball cricket and three-day games right from the school level.

“Key members of the Bangladesh board and officials of their academy must sit down and work out ways in which red ball cricket gets prominence. There should be a structure where they play more three-day games from the school level to the first-class level. Plus, more A team tours with emphasis on three-day games will equip Bangladesh cricketers to handle Test cricket better,’’ felt the 65-year-old.

Pakistan, too, have never had a great domestic structure to nurture players. But still those with potential managed to hone their skills and turn professionals for county sides in England.

“Not a bad idea. County stints will certainly help Bangladesh cricketers play Tests with more purpose. But they must first take the initiative to go to England,’’ he said.

India will play their first pink-ball Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata soon. It will a historic moment for the cricket-crazy city. “I wish Bangladesh play better. Pink ball cricket is the way forward.”