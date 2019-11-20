Eden Gardens being decorated with pink lights for India's first ever day-night Test

By ANI

KOLKATA: As the first-ever day-night Test in India is inching closer, the venue of the match, Eden Gardens, is being decorated with pink lights.

The entire stadium along with Sourav Ganguly stand and Jagmohan Dalmiya stand is being decorated for the historic match between India and Bangladesh, starting from November 22. The match will be played with a pink ball.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will also be present. Officials from Bangladesh PMO and Bangladesh Deputy High Commission were present today to check the final security arrangements.

"I am totally satisfied with the arrangement. History is going to take place on November 22 with the pink ball for both Bangladesh and India," Shaikh Shafiul Imam, Counsellor (Education and Sports) Bangladesh Deputy High Commission, Kolkata, told ANI.