Home Sport Cricket

KL Rahul’s stocks rise, time running out for Shikhar Dhawan

It can be noted that the selectors are trying out players in different roles. After fast and spin bowlers, wicketkeepers and middle-order batsmen, this might be time to look at some opening options.

Published: 20th November 2019 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan (File | PTI)

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After losing his place in the Test side, KL Rahul may just be in for a promotion in the shortest format. In the West Indies series to be played in December, the right-hander might be pushed up from No 3 to the top if the team wants to try out someone in place of Shikhar Dhawan.

There is another if and that is the availability of Virat Kohli. The captain had opted out of the T20I series against Bangladesh, when Rahul played No 3 and Dhawan opened with Rohit Sharma. If Kohli comes back, Rahul loses his place there. With Dhawan not having a great time, there are talks that the selectors might look at someone else when the squads for the three T20Is and three ODIs against the West Indies are picked in Kolkata on November 21.

Although Mayank Agarwal’s name is heard in this connection and he has a decent T20 record, the selectors are unlikely at this stage to go for an opener who hasn’t played international cricket in the shorter formats. That brightens Rahul’s chances, if Dhawan continues his lean run which started in the West Indies in August, when he rejoined the team after recovering from a finger fracture sustained in the World Cup.

KL Rahul

“Looking ahead to next year’s T20 World Cup, if the selectors look at a third opener now after Rohit and Shikhar, it has to be Rahul. He is in the squad as a back-up opener and played at No 3 against Bangladesh because Kohli wasn’t around. There are no plans of looking at another opener by leaving Rahul out of the picture. If Shikhar continues to flop, his replacement is already there in the squad,” said sources tracking developments.

Dhawan, who made 117 against Australia in a World Cup match where he got injured, made 2 and 36 in ODIs in the West Indies. His tally in eight T20Is since reads 194 at 24.25. The left-hander has gone without a half-century in his last 10 international outings. Hoping to get back in form in domestic T20s, he made 0, 9, 19, and 35 in four games for Delhi.

Not that Rahul has done anything exceptional in this period, but returns of 20, 15, 8* and 52 in four T20Is in the period under consideration are better than Dhawan’s. He has been among the runs in the domestic circuit too. So if Dhawan has to be replaced, the odds are with Rahul at the moment, unless things change dramatically in favour of Agarwal.

It can be noted that the selectors are trying out players in different roles. After fast and spin bowlers, wicketkeepers and middle-order batsmen, this might be time to look at some opening options.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
​ KL Rahul ​ Shikhar Dhawan Indian cricket team Indian T20 team Indian openers
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp