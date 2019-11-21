Home Sport Cricket

Fans unhappy over Sanju Samson's exclusion from T20I squad against West Indies

Samson, who was named in the squad for the Bangladesh T20I series, failed to find a spot in the team. He did not feature in any of the three T20Is played against Bangladesh.

Published: 21st November 2019 11:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 11:42 PM   |  A+A-

Rishabh Pant (R) and Sanju Samson return after a practice session ahead of their second Twenty20 international cricket match against Bangladesh in Rajkot

Rishabh Pant (R) and Sanju Samson. (Photo| AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Soon after Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) excluded Sanju Samson from the T20I squad against West Indies, fans expressed their anger on social media.

Samson, who was named in the squad for the Bangladesh T20I series, failed to find a spot in the team. He did not feature in any of the three T20Is played against Bangladesh.

While backing Samson and Dinesh Karthik, a fan questioned the board's decision of giving Rishabh Pant so many chances.

ALSO READ | Fit-again Bhuvneshwar Kumar back; Kuldeep, Shami included in T20s

"Iam boycotting the INDvsWI series .. Sanju Samson deserves to be in XI. Pant got enough chances. 8/10 times he fails in both batting and wicket keeping department. Still giving chance and ignoring DK and Sanju. Huge Mistake," a fan tweeted.

Another fan wrote: "Why Sanju Samson out of squad.!? can't he deserve single chance..!? why Pant getting more changes even failing many times..!? What kind of partiality is this..!!? Where is transparency..!? @SGanguly99 @BCCI @SirJadejaaaa @RajatSharmaLive #INDvsWI."

"Feeling sad for sanju Samson," a user tweeted.

Another user called the exclusion of Samson 'unfair'.

"Sanju Samson is dropped without any chance .. this is unfair !!! injustice.." the user wrote.

India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs against West Indies, starting from December 6.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sanju Samson India vs West Indies
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp