Home Sport Cricket

Jemimah Rodrigues, Rekha Yadav top Indians in Women's T20I Player Rankings

Besides Rodrigues, young Shafali Verma also made significant progress in the just-released T20I Player Rankings, after playing stellar roles in a stunning 5-0 series sweep over the West Indies.

Published: 21st November 2019 08:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

India cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues. | (File | PTI)

India cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: India's Jemimah Rodrigues on Thursday jumped to the fourth position in the batting chart, while slow left-arm spinner Radha Yadav is placed second among bowlers in the latest ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings.

Besides Rodrigues, young Shafali Verma also made significant progress in the just-released T20I Player Rankings, after playing stellar roles in a stunning 5-0 series sweep over the West Indies.

Rodrigues moved up three places to fourth position and teen sensation Verma gained 57 slots to reach 30th position as India leapfrogged the West Indies to fourth position in the ICC Women's T20I Team Rankings after the 5-0 victory over the former T20 World champions.

The explosive 15-year-old Verma scored her maiden half-century in the first T20I against West Indies Women in St Lucia on Thursday.

Verma is the youngest Indian ever to score an international fifty.

Rodrigues scored 96 runs including a knock of 50 in the last match on Wednesday whereas hard-hitting opener Verma finished as the highest run-getter and player of the series with 158 runs.

Another India batter to advance is Veda Krishnamurthy, who scored 77 runs including a match-winning 57 in the final match to move from 61st to 49th.

There are now three Indian bowlers in the top five as left-arm spinner Radha Yadav has moved up from fifth to second spot.

Deepti Sharma, who took eight wickets in the series, has retained her fourth position while Poonam Yadav is fifth.

Off-spinner Anuja Patil (up eight places to 21st) and fast bowler Shikha Pandey (up 11 places to 43rd) too have made notable progress in the latest rankings that also takes into account performances in Pakistan's home series against Bangladesh which the hosts won 3-0.

For the West Indies, Shemaine Campbelle has progressed three places to 68th among batters while spinners Hayley Matthews (up nine places to 27th) and Anisa Mohammed (up two places to 45th) have advanced in the bowlers' list.

Pakistan's frontline batter Javeria Khan has moved into the top 20 with 111 runs against Bangladesh, which included two half-centuries, while Umaima Sohail has moved up to 64th.

Among bowlers, Anam Amin (up 16 places to 12th) and Diana Baig (up 29 places to 63rd) are the notable gainers.

For Bangladesh, Sanjida Islam has gained 11 slots to reach 75th position among batters while Jahanara Alam has gained 22 slots and is now in 15th place.

In the team rankings, India (260) have gained eight points to move to fourth position while the West Indies are now fifth at 248 after losing 10 points.

Thailand, who have qualified for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia, are in 11th position, four points behind Ireland.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
T20I Player Rankings Jemimah Rodrigues Radha Yadav
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp