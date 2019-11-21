Toss will be vital in the day-night Test: Suresh Raina

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the day-night Test between India and Bangladesh, left-handed batsman Suresh Raina on Thursday said that the toss would play a vital role in the match and the batsmen will have their task cut out as the pink-ball will help the bowlers.

"We are playing the match in winters and dew will be a factor. A lot of humidity will be there and it will be challenging. The toss would be vital in the match. Bowlers will have a luxurious life in the pink-ball Test. The ball tends to dip, the batsmen need to move their feet, judging the seam is not easy. SG ball would be very difficult and the bowlers will get a lot of movement," Raina told ANI.

Raina is one of the few Indian players to have played a match with the pink-ball. He shared his experience of having played a pink-ball match in the Duleep Trophy earlier.

"Definitely, it would be a challenge to play under lights. Once the shine finishes, it is difficult to see the ball, when twilight sets in, it gets difficult and it depends on the colour of the side screen to sight the ball better. The spinners are able to dip the ball, when I played against Kuldeep and Parveez Rasool in Duleep Trophy, I found it to be the case and they were able to stretch their line of the ball. The batsmen would play close to the ball. Everything needs to be close to the body," Raina said.

"The pink ball swings a lot, but it also cuts a lot. It will be challenging, the dew would be there and there is grass on the pitch. The match would be very exciting to see. Batsmen would find it a real challenge, especially under the lights. With the pink ball, you need to have 6-8mm of grass. I really want to see how Bangladesh goes with their playing XI," he added.

Raina said Eden Gardens is the most beautiful stadium in the country and the match would be very good for the fans as they can reach the ground after finishing their work.

"If you think from the fans of point of view, it is great, people can come in after work or school and they can enjoy till the dinner break. It will be very exciting and it is happening in Kolkata. We have many memories at the Eden Gardens and it is an opportunity for everyone to watch the match and I am very happy it is happening at the Eden Gardens as it is the most beautiful ground," Raina said.

India defeated Bangladesh in the first Test by an innings and 130 runs to consolidate their position at the top of World Test Championship (WTC) standings. The team currently has 300 points from six matches and they face Bangladesh in the day-night Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata from November 22.