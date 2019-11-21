Home Sport Cricket

Veda Krishnamurthy, Jemimah Rodrigues score fifties as India sweep Windies T20 series 5-0

Rodrigues needed 56 balls for her 50, which was studded with three boundaries, while Krishnamurthy's unbeaten 57 came off 48 deliveries, which included four hits to the fence.

Published: 21st November 2019 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

The Indian women's cricket team completed a 5-0 series whitewash over the West Indies. (Photo | BCCI Twitter)

By PTI

PROVIDENCE (Guyana): The Indian women's cricket team completed a 5-0 series whitewash over the West Indies after half-centuries from Veda Krishnamurthy and Jemimah Rodrigues, complemented by the bowlers' clinical show, steered the side to a 61-run triumph in the fifth and final T20 International here.

Rodrigues (50) and Krishnamurthy (57 not out) shared 117 runs for the third wicket as India Women scored 134 for 3 after electing to bat.

The decision seemed to have backfired when India were reduced to 17 for 2 in the fourth over with Shafali Verma (9) and captain Smriti Mandhana (7) getting out cheaply.

But the Rodrigues-Krishnamurthy duo steadied the innings and took the side to a decent total.

Rodrigues needed 56 balls for her 50, which was studded with three boundaries, while Krishnamurthy's unbeaten 57 came off 48 deliveries, which included four hits to the fence.

In the West Indies run chase, the Indian Women bowlers produced a disciplined performance to restrict the hosts to 73 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs.

The West Indies were 13 for 2 in the fourth over and they never recovered from that. Half of their batters were out for 53 runs in the 14th over.

Opener Kyshona Knight was the top-scorer with 22 while Shemaine Campbelle remained not out on 19.

For India Women, off-spinner Anuja Patil grabbed two wickets for just three runs while Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar and Harleen Deol took a wicket each.

Brief Scores: India: 134 for 3 in 20 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 50, Veda Krishnamurthy 57 not out; Hayley Matthews 1/23) West Indies: 73 for 7 in 20 overs (Kyshona Knight 22; Anuja Patil 2/3).

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India women cricket team India vs West Indies Veda Krishnamurthy Jemimah Rodrigue
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp