Home Sport Cricket

England Test: New Zealand fails to utilise review again as Tom Latham loses wicket to bad umpiring

Latham, on eight, was given his marching orders at the Bay Oval ground when rapped on the pads by Sam Curran's third delivery.

Published: 22nd November 2019 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

slip fielders

England's Sam Curran celebrates after taking the wicket on New Zealand's Tom Latham. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MOUNT MAUNGANUI (New Zealand): New Zealand were ruing their failure to contest a leg before wicket decision against Tom Latham as the opener went cheaply in the first Test against England at Mount Maunganui on Friday. 

Latham, on eight, was given his marching orders at the Bay Oval ground when rapped on the pads by Sam Curran's third delivery.

But as he left the field, replays showed the ball scraped the inside edge of the bat, which would have earned a recall had he questioned the umpire's decision. 

At tea, New Zealand were one for 50 with Kane Williamson on 23 and Jeet Raval on 10 in reply to England's 353.

Williamson, who replaced Latham, was took no time settling in as he hit boundaries off Curran and Jofra Archer and New Zealand reached their half-century in just 16 overs.

Latham's dismissal was the second time in the Test that New Zealand have mistakenly failed to seek a review. 

When England opener Rory Burns was on 10, they had a caught-behind appeal turned down although replays showed there had been an edge. Burns went on to make 52. 

England, who resumed day two at 241 for four, added a further 112 as Tim Southee and Neil Wagner combined to take five of the last six wickets.

Southee, who claimed the key scalp of Ben Stokes for 91, took three wickets in 11 balls including Ollie Pope (29) and Curran with successive deliveries.

It reduced England to 286 for seven with Jofra Archer avoiding the hat-trick but only lasting three balls before he fell to Trent Boult.

Jos Buttler (43) and Jack Leach (18 not out) kept the scoreboard moving with a 52-run partnership for the ninth wicket before Wagner closed the innings with the wickets of Buttler and Stuart Broad in quick succession.

Southee finished with four for 88 and Wagner took three for 90.


 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tom Latham New Zealand vs England DRS Kane Williamson Tim Southee
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp