No KPL matches till betting probe is completed: KSCA

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Singed by the match- and spot-fixing scandal in the Karnataka Premier League, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), has announced that the next edition of the KPL will be held after the police investigation in the case is completed.

“There will definitely be no KPL till the investigation is completed. We will continue to cooperate with the police in all respects,” said KSCA treasurer Vinay Mruthyunjaya.

KSCA’s decision also means that they will not be able to hold the player auction, which normally takes place a month or so before the league starts. “The entire activity regarding the KPL will only start after the investigation is completed. Anyways, the next edition of the tournament is around nine months away and hopefully, the investigation should be completed by then,” Vinay added.

With the police digging deep, seeking information on players, team owners, video footages of the tournament, etc., there is no time frame for completion of the investigation. The KSCA has provided most of the information sought and is hopeful that the probe will be completed before the ninth edition of the KPL. The T20 competition generally starts in August or early September.

The league came under the scanner after the arrest of Belagavi Panthers owner Ali Asfak Thara in September. Even established players, including CM Gautam, have been arrested, which has made it complex.