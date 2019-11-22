Sourav Ganguly's selfie with Eden Gardens' crowd is sure to win you over

By IANS

NEW DELHI: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Friday tweeted a selfie with euphoric spectators at the Eden Garden in the background, garnering 2.8K retweets and 32.1K likes.

He wrote on his Twitter handle @SGanguly99, "Tremendous atmosphere at Eden for the pink test", tagging BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and the BCCI.

Tremendous atmosphere at Eden for the pink test @JayShah @bcci pic.twitter.com/grlVcCBe4x — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) 22 November 2019

Fans posted effusive praise for the former India skipper, some posting pictures of their cricketing idol.

A fan gushed: "Glad to see BCCI president is working hard."

"The King in his own backyard! What a sight!," wrote another.

A fan remarked: "Only you can make Test cricket alive in our country... Respect for you, Sir..."

Another post read: "Unbelievable crowd. Bring back the memories of 2001 India vs Australia Kolkata Test. More than 1 lakh used to fill that time."

A fan thanked the BCCI chief for the first pink ball day-night Test in the country between India and Bangladesh. "Thank you dada for making this 1st day-night Test match possible. We almost waited for 4 years for our 1st D/N Test match. Thank you once again."

One fan posted a meme showing Ganguly in a foul mood. He wrote: Sourav Ganguly arranges first #PinkBallTest in India, hypes it like anything else, invite who's who. Bangladesh: 38-5 in first session of Day 1."

The meme was captioned: "Is it a joke?"