WATCH | Team India's physio treats Bangladesh batsman, earns Twitter praise

Published: 22nd November 2019 10:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 10:56 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh's Nayeem Hasan, third left, stands as physiotherapists of India and Bangladesh look into the helmet after he was injured by a delivery by India's Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A sporting gesture of Team India physio to treat a Bangladeshi batsman on the opening day of the maiden pink-ball, day-night Test match earned praise from Twitter fans.

The BCCI posted a clipping of the incident on @BCCI and wrote: "In the end, it's all about the #SpiritOfCricket. #TeamIndia physio, Mr Nitin Patel attends to Nayeem (Hasan) after he gets hit on the helmet."

One fan posted a picture of two fans of the two cricket rivals growling at each other and pointed out that this too happens.

One fan replied: "Indian players be like: We will hit and save as well."

Others wrote "Spirit of cricket is shown on field" and "This is what cricket is all about!".

A post read: "This approach is good: First hit and then treat. Jokes apart, Nice Gesture from Indian Team".

One fan lauded the "great gesture" and wrote: "Poor @BCBtigers in doldrums. 6 wkts down. 1 player concussed. Concussion sub gets hit on the helmet as soon as he comes out. This #PinkBallTest is best forgotten for Bangla players."

day-night Test India vs Bangladesh
