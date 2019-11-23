Home Sport Cricket

Michael Vaughan crowns Virat Kohli as this era's 'best batsman' across all formats

This is Kohli's 20th Test ton as the skipper of the side. The 31-year-old Kohli brought up his century off 159 balls in the 68th over.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Saturday picked Virat Kohli as the best batsman across all formats in this era.

His remarks came as Kohli registered his 27th century in the longest format of the game. He achieved the feat against Bangladesh on day two of the ongoing day-night Test at the Eden Gardens.

"Red Ball ... White Ball ... Now Pink Ball ... @imVkohli is the best Batsman across all formats in this era ... #100 #INDvBAN," Vaughan tweeted.

On Friday, he had become the first Indian to register 5,000 runs as the Test skipper.

In the same match, Ajinkya Rahane also brought up his fourth-successive half-century. However, he was sent back to the pavilion by Taijul Islam after playing a knock of 51 runs.

Before the start of day two, chess players Viswanathan Anand and Magnus Carlsen had rung the bell at Eden Gardens to kick start the proceedings.

In the pink-ball Test, India had ended the first day at 174/3 after bundling out Bangladesh for 106 in the first innings.

Ishant Sharma had picked up five wickets for the hosts on day one.

Michael Vaughan Virat Kohli India vs Bangladesh
