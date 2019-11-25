Home Sport Cricket

Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 tournament: Vidyuth’s 6/23 gives Tamil Nadu victory over Odisha

CHENNAI: DEBUTANT left-arm spinner P Vidyuth’s 6 for 23 paved the way for Tamil Nadu to defeat Odisha by 10 wickets in the Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 tournament played at CDCA-SNR College Grounds, Coimbatore. The hosts got seven points.

Brief scores: Odisha 281 and 95 in 38.4 ovs (Manas Nayak 42, P Vidyuth 6/23, Manav Parakh 3/23) lost to Tamil Nadu 304 in 93 ovs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 118, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 69, RS Mokit Hariharan 26; Ankitkar Jaiswal 6/93) and 73 for no loss in 12.1 ovs  (R Vimal Khumar 31 n.o, B Sai Sudharsan 37 n.o).

Umesh scalps five

Riding on G Umesh’s fifer, Sumangali CC beat Dev CC by three wickets in a senior division match of the CDCA league on Sunday.

Brief scores: Dev CC 128 in 30 ovs (MR Shankar 41; G Umesh 5/14) lost to Sumangali CC 129/7 in 29.5 ovs (DJ Manoj Vasan 45, G Umesh 28; D Karthick 3/19). Willow CC 152 in 28.2 ovs (M Mohan Raj 36, Jayasurya 38; Kesava Purushothaman 3/23)  lost to The Cricketers Club 153/6 in 27.1 ovs (K Arjunan 30, R Arjun Ram 52, D Praveen 27; Yuvaraj 3/16).

Alagesan CC 120 in 29.3 ovs (Johnson 25; Parthiban 3/21) lost to Venkatesan CC 122/4 in 23.5 ovs (Ravi Kumar 47, PR Murali Krishna 34). Chengai Kings CC 128 in 29 ovs (K Dhanasekar 60, S Sakthishwaran 3/26) lost to RKS CC 131/4 in 25.2 ovs (P Kothandapani 42).

Ganesh shines

N Ganesh’s 3 for 13 came in handy for Ambattur CC to defeat Seshadhri MCC by three wickets in a TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA first division league match. In the second division, Pattabiram CA registered a 33-run victory over Thiruvallur CC. RG Bharath Ram picked up four wickets while S Sudhan Pargunan bagged three for Pattabiram CA.

Brief scores: Ist Division: Seshadhri MCC 82 in 24.1 ovs (N Ganesh 3/13) lost to Ambattur CC 83/7 in 21.2 ovs (MK  Sivakumar 25, R Magesh 3/26). IInd Division: Pattabiram CA 177/8 in 30 ovs (S Sathish Kumar 34; K Sudhakar 5/64) bt Thiruvallur CC 144  in 27.4 ovs (K Sudhakar 56; RG Bharath Ram 4/33, S Sudhan Pargunan 3/21).

Prem bags title

Prem Shankar BU won the boys U-8 crown at the ‘Guru Fest’ Tamil Nadu state-level chess tournament organised by Guru Nanak College. Grandmaster K Sasikiran gave away the prizes.

Results (winners): Boys: U-8: Prem Shankar BU. U-10: Kavin B. U-12: Jai Sankar Subramanian. U-14: Saravanavel R. U-18: Shree Ganesh. Girls: U-10: Nakshatra G. U-12: Keerthana Easwar. U- 14: Subashree Ranganathan. U-18: Hemakshi M.

