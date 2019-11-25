Home Sport Cricket

Harbhajan Singh urges Sourav Ganguly to change selection panel, select Sanju Samson

Harbhajan quoted a tweet from Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who represents Thiruvananthapuram in the Lok Sabha, to make his point.

Published: 25th November 2019 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Sanju Samson featured in a lone T20 International in 2015. (Photo | PTI)

Sanju Samson (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is hoping that BCCI President Sourav Ganguly will "change" the current selection panel and bring "strong people" on board.

The 39-year-old was reacting to wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson being dropped from the Indian Twenty20 squad without getting a game in the recent home series against Bangladesh.

"I guess they r testing his heart #selectionpanelneedtobechanged need strong people there. Hope dada @SGanguly99 will do the needful," he tweeted.

Tharoor had expressed disappointment at the 25-year-old Kerala player not getting an opportunity.

"Very disappointed to see @IamSanjuSamson dropped without a chance. He carried the drinks for three T20Is & has been promptly discarded. Are they testing his batting or his heart?" he asked.

The current selection panel is headed by MSK Prasad, who played six Tests and 17 ODIs for India, and comprises Devang Gandhi, Jatin Pranjpe, Sarandeep Singh and Gagan Khoda.

ALSO READ | Visibility with pink ball is easier than red ball, says Sourav Ganguly

Samson has scored 112 runs from four games he played for Kerala in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy National T20 Championship.

He played his only T20 International in 2015 against Zimbabwe.

