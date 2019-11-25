Home Sport Cricket

Jofra Archer claims racial abuse by a spectator, New Zealand Cricket tenders apology

The NZC said it doesn't tolerate any kind of abuse and promised to identify the man and bring him to book.

Published: 25th November 2019 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

England's Jofra Archer bowls during play on day four. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WELLINGTON: England pacer Jofra Archer on Monday said he was subjected to "racial insults" by a spectator on the final day of the opening Test against New Zealand, prompting the home board to apologise to him for the "unacceptable experience".

The incident allegedly took place when Archer was leaving the field after the end of the first Test at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

"A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team. the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy, @TheBarmyArmy was good as usual also," the 24-year-old Archer wrote on his twitter handle.

The Barbados-born English cricketer accounted for double centurion BJ Watling (205) and scored 30 from 50 balls but could not save his team from going down by an innings and 65 runs in Mount Maunganui.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) issued a statement apologising to Archer for the incident.

"We are shocked and disappointed to hear of the verbal abuse @JofraArcher received after the Test today. @englandcricket might be our rivals but they're also our friends and racist abuse is never okay!" NZC tweeted.

ALSO READ | Joe Root urges more from Jofra Archer as England slump to heavy defeat

The NZC said it doesn't tolerate any kind of abuse and promised to identify the man and bring him to book.

"New Zealand Cricket will be contacting, and apologising to English fast bowler Jofra Archer, who was racially abused by a spectator as he left the field at the conclusion of the first Test at Bay Oval, Mt. Maunganui," it said in a statement.

"Although security providers at the venue heard unable [sic] to locate the perpetrator, NZC will be examining CCTV footage and making further inquiries tomorrow in an endeavour to identify the man responsible."

The cricket body also said it will get in touch with Archer on Tuesday and apologise.

"NZC has zero-tolerance towards abusive or offensive language at any of its venues and will refer any developments in the case to police," it said.

"It will contact Mr Archer tomorrow to apologise for the unacceptable experience, and to promise increased vigilance in the matter when the teams next meet in Hamilton."

New Zealand lead the two-match series 1-0.

The second Test starts in Hamilton on Thursday.

