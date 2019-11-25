Home Sport Cricket

Tweaking my bowling grip helped generate better control: Umesh Yadav

Fellow pacer Ishant Sharma, who claimed five wickets in Bangladesh's first innings and four in the second, said changing his wrist position helped him create angles.

Published: 25th November 2019 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

India's Umesh Yadav. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Attributing his recent success to a tweaked bowling grip, India speedster Umesh Yadav said it has helped him achieve better control and more consistency in delivering out-swingers.

Yadav finished with match figures of 8/81, which included a five-wicket haul in the second innings, to set up India's innings and 46-run win in their first-ever day-night Test against Bangladesh on Sunday.

"Tweaking my bowling grip helped immensely," Yadav said during a conversation with India opener Rohit Sharma on 'bcci.tv'.

"My grip was different earlier so one or two balls would swing while a couple of them would either get deflected from the legs or run down the leg side for boundaries as byes. So it was difficult to control with this grip.

ALSO READ | Place in team follows peace of mind for Umesh Yadav

"So I spoke to my coaches and also while discussing within ourselves, I felt when I hold the ball properly, I have more control and chances of moving the ball. So my outswinger became consistent and I could also throw in a few inswingers after making that change."

Fellow pacer Ishant Sharma, who claimed five wickets in Bangladesh's first innings and four in the second, said changing his wrist position helped him create angles which made life difficult for batsmen, especially left-handers.

"I created angles in my bowling on the basis of my wrist position. If I come round the wicket to the left-hander, it would be more difficult for the batsman," Ishant said.

"Before that, I used to bowl but I couldn't get the edge because it would land on the off stump and would go out. Now, I bowl at the stumps, so it becomes difficult for the batsman."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Umesh Yadav Ishant Sharma India vs Bangladesh
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp