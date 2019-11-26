Home Sport Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah shares photo of broken middle stumps at end of practice

Published: 26th November 2019

By IANS

MUMBAI: The India quick bowling trio demolished Bangladesh to sweep the Test series 2-0 last week in Kolkata. If that was not enough, underlining the team's firepower in the pace department, Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday shared a picture of him breaking the middle stump during a practice session.

On his road to recovery from injury, Bumrah tweeted a picture of the middle stump broken in the nets, hinting that he is on course to make a comeback with a bang.

"The End. #ForTheSessionAndTheStumps," Bumrah said in a tweet.

Indian pacers Ishant Sharma (12), Mohammed Shami (9) and Umesh Yadav (12) together claimed 33 wickets as India won both Tests by huge margins to stay comfortably on top of the ICC World Test Championship table.

Recovering at a steady pace from his injury, Bumrah missed the series against South Africa due to a stress fracture -- went through an assessment post the Diwali break which revealed that his recovery is on track and he is likely to be available for the New Zealand tour.

