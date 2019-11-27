Home Sport Cricket

Stand named after Gautam Gambhir unveiled at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Current India captain Virat Kohli also has a stand named after him at the Kotla, alongside greats such as Mohinder Amarnath and Bishan Singh Bedi.

Published: 27th November 2019 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Gautam Gambhir (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Tuesday unveiled a stand named after former India opener Gautam Gambhir at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here.

Gambhir, who was also present during the occasion, wrote on Twitter: "Arun Jaitley Ji was like a father figure to me and it is a matter of great pride and pleasure to have a stand built in my name at the "Arun Jaitley Stadium".

"I thank the apex council, my fans, friends, and family who supported me at every step," Gambhir added.

Gambhir played 198 first-class matches, 299 List A matches and 251 T20s. The top-order batsman scored 15153 runs in the first-class format and 10077 runs in the List A. His knock of 97 runs in the World Cup 2011 final against Sri Lanka is always in the minds of Indian cricket fans.

