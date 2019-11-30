BCCI Annual Meeting: Rahul Johri's 'Me Too' matter; Saba Karim's handling of app may be discussed

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The new office bearers of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are set to meet at the HQ in Mumbai on Sunday along with state association representatives for the 88th Annual General Meeting of the board. While there are 12 agendas listed, the handling of the CEO Rahul Johri's matter with regards to allegations of sexual harassment by a three-member independent committee may also come up for discussion. Another matter that could be discussed is GM Cricket Operations Saba Karim's handling of the scoring app of the board.

Speaking to IANS, an official said that while nothing is final, Johri's matter could come up for discussion depending on how things pan out on the floor. "The handling by the Committee of Administrators of the entire matter pertaining to alleged sexual harassment raised a lot of questions and a lot of questions remain unanswered. So, it may need a re-look," he said.

When it comes to the BCCI scoring app, under the supervision of Karim, the officials are not impressed by the change in design and the embarrassment that it has led to thanks to the numerous cases of wrong information being displayed. "The app and scoring system has worked like a dream for the last 5 years and there was no reason to change what wasn't broken," the official pointed.

Interestingly, the new Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) will be formed and it is expected that old guards Sachin Tendulkar and V.V.S Laxman will be included. "Sachin and Laxman are likely to be brought back. Since Sourav (Ganguly) is the BCCI President, he obviously cannot be there. So, a third member will come in," the source told IANS.

The first CAC comprised Tendulkar, Ganguly and Laxman.

It has also been learnt that the cooling-off period for state body member coming into BCCI could also be lifted along with the 70-year age cap for members of committees and sub-committees when the six major amendments are discussed.

The position of the Secretary will also be re-looked at as decided by the office bearers as they feel that the daily administration has been handed to the CEO and powers should be returned to the office bearers.Interestingly, Vinod Tihara could be the one representing Delhi and District Cricket Association at the AGM with President Rajat Sharma stepping down.

The 12 agendas of the meeting are:

(A) Confirmation of the minutes of the previous General Meetings.

(B) Adoption of the Report of the Secretary for the year under review.

(C) Adoption of the Treasurer's Report and the audited accounts for the years 2016-17 and 2017-18 and ratification of the appointment of statutory auditors of BCCI for the financial year 2017-18 and 2018-19.

(D) Adoption of the Annual Budget for the year 20L9-20.

(E) Appointment of Auditor or Auditors for the year 2019-20 and fix their remuneration.

(F) Appointment of the Ombudsman and Ethics Officer.

(G) Appointment of the Cricket Committees and Standing Committees as mentioned in Rules 26 and 25 respectively.

(H) Consideration of:

(1) The report and recommendations of the Apex Council, the CEO and the Committees and to propose policy directions to the Apex Council.

(2) The report and recommendations of the Governing Council and to

propose policy directions to the Governing Council.

(3) To discuss and pass with or without modifications the proposed amendments to the Rules and Regulations of the BCCI.

(4) The reports of the Ombudsman and Ethics Officer and any recommendations made therein,

(I) Consideration of any motion notice whereof is given by a Full Member to the Secretary twenty-one days before the meeting.

(J) To appoint the BCCI's representative or representatives on the International Cricket Council and/or similar organizations.

(K) Consideration of any other business, which the President may consider necessary to be included in the agenda.

(L) Transaction of any other business of an informal character as may be permitted by the Chairperson.